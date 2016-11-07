

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic rebound was continuing at an acceptable pace, the minutes from the bank's September 20 and 21 meeting revealed on Monday.



Inflation is trending higher, although it's been slightly weaker in recent months, the bank said - adding that exports and production are likely to remain sluggish in the near term.



Risks to the economic outlook include Britain's withdrawal from the European Union, U.S. monetary policy and the health of the Chinese economy.



At the meeting, the bank decided to continue applying a negative interest rate of -0.1 percent to the policy rate balances in current accounts held by financial institutions.



