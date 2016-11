TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Labor cash earnings in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in September, the Bank of Japan said on Monday.



That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised flat reading in August (originally -0.1 percent).



The bank also said that real cash earnings advanced an annual 0.9 percent, topping forecasts for 0.7 percent and up from the upwardly revised 0.6 percent gain in the previous month (originally 0.5 percent).



