sprite-preloader
Montag, 07.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,913 Euro		+0,074
+0,94 %
WKN: 857929 ISIN: JP3300600008 Ticker-Symbol: KPI1 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
KONICA MINOLTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONICA MINOLTA INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,95
8,02
06.11.
7,891
8,05
04.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
KONICA MINOLTA INC
KONICA MINOLTA INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONICA MINOLTA INC7,913+0,94 %