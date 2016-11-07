

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has alternated between positive and negative finishes through the last four trading days since the end of the four-day losing streak in which it had surrendered more than 30 points or 1 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,125-point plateau, and the market is looking another soft start on Monday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets is negative on concerns over the U.S. election, the outlook for interest rates and continued weakness in the price of crude oil. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian markets figure to follow suit.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, property stocks and gold miners.



For the day, the index slid 3.62 points or 0.12 percent to finish at 3,125.32 after trading between 3,119.54 and 3,141.33. The Shenzhen Composite Index fell 4.44 points or 0.21 percent to end at 2,067.15.



Among the actives, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.32 percent, while Bank of China lost 0.30 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China fell 0.23 percent, China Life dipped 0.18 percent, Ping An eased 0.11 percent, Vanke skidded 1.13 percent, China Shenhua jumped 1.88 percent and Zijin Mining tumbled 1.47 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks were down again on Friday ahead of Tuesday's election as Donald Trump's resurgence in the polls made for trepidation about the prospects of a real shake-up in Washington.



The S&P shed 3.48 points or 0.17 percent to 2,085.18, while the Dow lost 42.39 points or 0.24 percent to 17,888.28 and the NASDAQ fell 12.04 points or 0.24 percent to 5,046.37. For the week, the Dow fell 1.5 percent, the S&P fell 1.9 percent and the NASDAQ lost 2.8 percent.



In economic news, the Labor Department said that the number of jobs added in October was lower than expected, though figures for previous months were revised higher. That keeps a possible rate hike in play for next month.



Meanwhile, December WTI crude fell 59 cents or 1.3 percent to $44.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, for the lowest settlement since September 20.



