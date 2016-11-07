HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/06/16 -- MetLife announced today the appointment of Lee Wood as CEO for its Hong Kong business. Mr. Wood will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Damien Green, Regional Executive of MetLife Asia.

Mr. Wood is a seasoned insurance professional with over 15 years of broad industry experience. He was most recently Senior Vice President at Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Limited with responsibility for marketing, product development, and the direct marketing channel. Prior to this, he spent five years at HSBC Life (International) Limited in Taiwan as Managing Director and successfully led their bancassurance manufacturing startup operation before it was subsequently acquired by Allianz Taiwan Life Insurance Company Limited. He has also held various senior marketing and general manager roles at leading insurance companies throughout Asia which include ING Antai Life Insurance Company Limited in Taiwan, PT AIG Insurance Indonesia and AXA Life Insurance Company Limited in Japan.

Commenting on the appointment, Damien Green, Regional Executive of MetLife Asia said "Hong Kong is an important market in Asia for MetLife and we are excited to have Lee join us. His breadth of industry experience will serve to accelerate our business aspirations in Hong Kong."

Mr. Wood holds an MBA and Masters of Divinity from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. He graduated with a BA in Math from Occidental College in Los Angeles, California.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the largest life insurance companies in the world^. Founded in 1868, MetLife is a global provider of life insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management. Serving approximately 100 million customers, MetLife has operations in nearly 50 countries and holds leading market positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information about MetLife Hong Kong*, visit www.metlife.com.hk.

^Based on non-banking assets according to A.M. Best research 2012 data, Best's Review July 2014.

*MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited (collectively "MetLife Hong Kong") are wholly-owned subsidiaries of MetLife, Inc. in Hong Kong and private companies limited by shares incorporated and registered under the applicable laws in Hong Kong. Both MetLife Limited and Metropolitan Life Insurance Company of Hong Kong Limited are authorized insurers carrying long term business in Hong Kong.

