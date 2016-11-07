

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market advanced on Monday following news that the FBI has cleared U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of potential criminal charges in its private email server probe, just two days before the election. In addition, a weaker yen boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 208.91 points or 1.24 percent to 17,114.27, off a high of 17,180.17 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining 0.6 percent and Canon is losing 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is higher by more than 1 percent and Toshiba is rising almost 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is gaining almost 3 percent.



Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent and SoftBank is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 3 percent.



In the oil sector, Inpex and JX Holdings are down 0.3 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Suzuki Motor is rising more than 7 percent, JGC Corp is gaining 5 percent and Shinsei Bank is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Maruha Nichiro are losing almost 4 percent each.



On the economic front, members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery was continuing at a satisfactory pace, the minutes from the bank's September 20 and 21 meeting revealed.



Inflation is trending higher, although it has been slightly weaker in recent months, the bank said - adding that exports and production are likely to remain sluggish in the near term.



The central bank also said that labor cash earnings in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in September. That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised flat reading in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Monday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower Friday, unable to sustain early gains despite a halfway decent jobs report. Falling crude oil prices and concerns about the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election kept investors in a cautious mood.



The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 12.04 points or 0.24 percent to close at 5,046.37, the S&P 500 fell 3.39 points or 0.16 percent to close at 2,085.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40.54 points, or 0.23 percent to close at 17,890.86.



The European markets ended Friday's session in the red again on persistent fears surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.65 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.78 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.43 percent.



Crude oil prices closed lower on Friday, adding to the worst weekly drubbing since January. December WTI crude fell 59 cents or 1.3 percent to settle at $44.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, for the lowest settlement since September 20.



