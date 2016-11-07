

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly higher on Monday as investor sentiment was bolstered by news that FBI has cleared U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of potential criminal charges in its private email server probe, just two days before the election.



Investors shrugged off the weak cues from Wall Street on Friday amid concerns over the outlook for interest rates and continued weakness in the price of crude oil. The U.S. Labor Department said Friday that the number of jobs added in October was lower than expected, though figures for previous months were revised higher. That keeps a possible rate hike in play for next month.



The Australian market is rising. In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is advancing 38.80 points or 0.75 percent to 5,219.60, off a high of 5,232.80 earlier. The broader All Ordinaries Index is adding 36.80 points or 0.70 percent to 5,299.90.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto are advancing more than 1 percent each, while Fortescue Metals is rising more than 2 percent.



Meanwhile, gold miner Newcrest Mining is losing almost 3 percent and Evolution Mining is falling more than 6 percent despite gold prices edging higher Friday.



Northern Star Resources said it plans to raise production at its Jundee mine in Western Australia by 15 percent to 250,000 ounces a year from fiscal 2018. However, the gold miner's shares are down almost 5 percent.



In the oil sector, Oil Search is adding almost 1 percent, Woodside Petroleum is rising 0.2 percent and Santos is higher by almost 3 percent.



In the banking sector, ANZ Bank, National Australia and Commonwealth Bank are higher in a range of 0.4 percent to 1.6 percent.



Westpac reported a flat full-year cash profit compared to the prior year and lowered its outlook for return on equity. However, the bank's shares are advancing more than 2 percent.



UGL said that a majority of its directors have recommended its shareholders accept Spanish-controlled giant CIMIC's A$524 million takeover bid. The engineering company's shares are down almost 1 percent.



In economic news, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group revealed that the construction sector in Australia swung to contraction in October, with a 20-month low Performance of Construction Index score of 45.9.



That's down sharply from 51.4 in September, and it falls emphatically beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar rose slightly against the U.S. dollar on Monday. In late-morning trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7676, up from US$0.7669 on Friday.



The Japanese market advanced following news that the FBI has cleared U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton of potential criminal charges in its private email server probe. In addition, a weaker yen boosted investor sentiment.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is gaining 208.91 points or 1.24 percent to 17,114.27, off a high of 17,180.17 in early trades.



Among the major exporters, Sony is declining 0.6 percent and Canon is losing 0.4 percent, while Panasonic is higher by more than 1 percent and Toshiba is rising almost 2 percent.



Automaker Toyota is advancing almost 2 percent and Honda is gaining almost 3 percent.



Fast Retailing is higher by more than 2 percent and SoftBank is adding more than 1 percent. In the banking space, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is rising more than 3 percent. In the oil sector, Inpex and JX Holdings are down 0.3 percent each.



Among the other major gainers, Suzuki Motor is rising more than 7 percent, JGC Corp is gaining 5 percent and Shinsei Bank is higher by more than 4 percent.



On the flip side, Nippon Suisan Kaisha and Maruha Nichiro are losing almost 4 percent each.



On the economic front, members of the Bank of Japan's monetary policy board said that the country's economic recovery was continuing at a satisfactory pace, the minutes from the bank's September 20 and 21 meeting revealed.



Inflation is trending higher, although it has been slightly weaker in recent months, the bank said - adding that exports and production are likely to remain sluggish in the near term.



The central bank also said that labor cash earnings in Japan were up 0.2 percent on year in September. That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised flat reading in August.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 103 yen-range on Monday.



Elsewhere in Asia, New Zealand, Shanghai, South Korea, Hong Kong, Singapore and Taiwan are in positive territory. Indonesia and Malaysia are edging lower.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower Friday, unable to sustain early gains despite a halfway decent jobs report. Falling crude oil prices and concerns about the outcome of next week's U.S. presidential election kept investors in a cautious mood.



The Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 12.04 points or 0.24 percent to close at 5,046.37, the S&P 500 fell 3.39 points or 0.16 percent to close at 2,085.27 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 40.54 points, or 0.23 percent to close at 17,890.86.



The European markets ended Friday's session in the red again on persistent fears surrounding the upcoming U.S. presidential election. The DAX of Germany dropped 0.65 percent, the CAC 40 of France fell 0.78 percent and the FTSE 100 of the U.K. declined 1.43 percent.



Crude oil prices closed lower on Friday, adding to the worst weekly drubbing since January. December WTI crude fell 59 cents or 1.3 percent to settle at $44.07 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, for the lowest settlement since September 20.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX