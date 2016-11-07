

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The yen fell to 1-month lows of 115.89 against the euro and 130.24 against the pound, from Friday's closing quotes of 114.85 and 129.02, respectively.



The yen dropped to nearly a 3-1/2-month low of 107.25 against the Swiss franc, from Friday's closing value of 106.43.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 6-day lows of 104.48 and 78.14 from last week's closing quotes of 103.09 and 76.91, respectively.



Against the Australian and the New Zealand dollars, the yen slid to a 6-day low of 80.11 and nearly a 4-month low of 76.47 from Friday's closing quotes of 79.09 and 75.51, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 118.00 against the euro, 134.00 against the pound, 109.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the greenback, 80.00 against the loonie, 81.00 against the aussie and 78.00 against the kiwi.



