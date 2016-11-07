

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday.



The NZ dollar rose to more than a 1-1/2-month high of 0.7347 against the U.S. dollar and nearly a 4-month high of 76.47, from last week's closing quotes of 0.7324 and 75.51, respectively,



Against the euro, the kiwi advanced to a 2-month high of 1.5038 from Friday's closing value of 1.5192.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.75 against the greenback, 78.00 against the yen and 1.49 against the euro.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX