HALO announces first ever fully automated Marina Waterside Security Gate

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Halo Maritime Defense Systems (HMDS) announced today at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition & Conference (ADIPEC), the World's Most Important Oil and Gas Exposition and Conference, that the company is introducing a smaller version of its successful Guardian® retractable defensive barrier.

The Orion® Gate is specifically targeted at marinas and other assets where access to the water is necessary but there remains a high need for security, privacy, and controlled access. "Orion® meets the same high standards of quality and performance demanded by our military customers," according to James Singer, HMDS Managing Director, GCC|MENA, "but with a size, appearance and cost profile more suitable to a non-military asset where privacy and safety are more of a concern than an impacting speed boat.And like all of our products, it is customizable to the particular asset and location."

Like its predecessor Guardian®, Orion® is an accordion style gate that has the unique ability to retract on its own axis, allowing it to open and close at the push of a button. For the first time, HMDS can offer controlled access to any water-exposed asset.

Operation of the gate is controlled by pre-programmed opening and closing modes within the gate's operating software using touchscreens.The commercial off the shelf (COTS) components will display the gate status, camera and/or sensor feeds.Software allows diagnostic checks and provides position, speed, and locked or open status to insure safety and reliability.

HMDS was started in 2008 with the vision to: "Protect Vital Assets by Extending Physical Security to the Waterside."In a security-conscious world, both government assets and commercial/private assets have a real, immediate and critical need for high levels of protection.Boasting a 15-year design life, HALO® is the only barrier systemin the world to have beensubjected to full and vigorous independent, fully instrumented, testing by the US Navy.

