The Payday Loan Company With Ingenious SEO Tactics is Now Welcoming Affiliates to Join its Newly Created Trust Affiliate Network (CTAN)

Western Circle Ltd, trading as Cashfloat.co.uk, have announced that they are now welcoming affiliates to the team. Cashfloat is well known throughout the short-term loan industry and beyond for their original and effective SEO strategies, which allow them to generate 100% organic customer acquisition.

Cashfloat is a new type of payday loan company, priding themselves on being a moral lender who personifies honesty, transparency, and understanding. Their unique and creative SEO strategies, combined with effective use of the latest technological advances, make them unlike anything else on the market.

The new program, Cashfloat Trust Affiliate Network (CTAN), gives anyone with a website, blog, email list, SMS contacts or call centre the opportunity to join Cashfloat's affiliate network. Members will receive access to real time statistics and dedicated support. CTAN allows its members to earn money while helping people access a safe short term loan.

"We aim to be the best in the short term loan industry, and thanks to our dedicated team and effective SEO strategies, we are succeeding. Our operating costs are by far lower than any competitor because of our SEO tactics that produce 100% organic client acquisition. This allows us to invest more money into improving our service, and we can afford to pay our affiliates more. CTAN is not for everyone, but if you pass our due diligence you will be a part of one of the UK's most innovative SEO teams," explains Ofer Valencio Akerman, Cashfloat online strategy architect.

Cashfloat is a young company with a bright future, and they are now inviting affiliates to join them. More details can be found on Cashfloat's website, here.

