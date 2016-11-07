FLSmidth: FLSmidth to supply key pyroprocessing equipment to Chinese lithium plant in Australia

COPENHAGEN, DENMARK FLSmidth has signed a contract for the supply of pyroprocessing and comminution equipment for Tianqi Lithium Australia's lithium hydroxide processing plant, which will be located in Kwinana, Western Australia.

Tianqi Lithium Industries Inc., which controls a majority stake in the Greenbushes mine, the world's premier producer of lithium concentrate from spodumene, is building a downstream processing plant for lithium hydroxide in Kwinana, 38 km south of Perth. The plant will convert around 161,000 tonnes per year of spodumene concentrate into 24,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide, for use in the growing global market for lithium ion batteries.

FLSmidth has won a contract for supplying equipment that will support critical functions in the overall process. FLSmidth's pyroprocessing equipment includes a 2-stage cyclone preheater rotary kiln with an indirect rotary cooler, a natural, gas-fired kiln burner and a complete, off-gas handling circuit. The 2-stage preheater rotary kiln represents the state-of-the-art system for facilitating spodumene phase conversion for maximum lithium recovery, while minimising fuel consumption.

"This order was won on our superior pyroprocessing technology; competing pyroprocessing solutions are hampered by issues such as refractory wear, flow instabilities and inefficient transport of solids. Our kiln system design ensures maximum efficiency, stability and availability and thereby minimum operational costs," states Paul Avey, Senior Vice President of Minerals, Australia South-East Asia & China. He goes on to explain the leading technology: "We have designed the cyclone preheater with a velocity profile that reduces refractory wear potential, and the rotary cooler combines indirect and direct water-cooling to achieve a low product temperature. At the same time, it is decoupled from the rotary kiln in terms of gas flow, eliminating the fine product recirculation between the kiln and cooler, which has a negative impact on system stability and product quality."

Facts

Order size: $12 million USD

Scope: A complete, state-of-the-art pyroprocessing solution and comminution equipment

Customer: Tianqi Lithium Australia

Geography: Kwinana, Western Australia

The order will be delivered by the end of 2017

Global

Jette Westerdahl

Senior Communications Advisor

Mobile: +45 3093 1855

jewe@flsmidth.com (https://mce_host/hugin/jewe@flsmidth.com%20) Australia

Paul Avey

Senior VP, Minerals, Australia South-East Asia & China

Mobile: +61 731212965

PAV-AU@flsmidth.com (mailto:PAV-AU@flsmidth.com)





FLSmidth is the market-leading supplier of productivity to the global mining and cement industries. Headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, and with offices in more than 50 countries, FLSmidth delivers engineering, equipment and service solutions to customers worldwide. Productivity, sustainability and quality are focus areas for the 13,000 employees in FLSmidth. The company generated revenue of DKK 20 billion in 2015.

Read more at www.flsmidth.com. (http://www.flsmidth.com)

Link to PDF (http://hugin.info/2106/R/2054608/769231.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FLSmidth via Globenewswire

