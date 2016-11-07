

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ON Semiconductor Corp. (ON) announced a profit for third quarter that lost ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $10.1 million, or $0.02 per share. This was lower than $46.3 million, or $0.11 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5.2% to $950.9 million. This was up from $904.2 million last year.



ON Semiconductor Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $10.1 Mln. vs. $46.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -78.2% -EPS (Q3): $0.02 vs. $0.11 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -81.8% -Revenue (Q3): $950.9 Mln vs. $904.2 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 5.2%



-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.19 - $1.24 Bln



