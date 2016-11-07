

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Asia-focused lender HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBC, HSBA.L) reported Monday that its third-quarter profit before tax was $843 million, sharply lower than last year's $6.10 million.



The latest quarterly results were hurt by $1.74 billion impact of the disposal of operations in Brazil, $1.37 billion fair value losses of own debt and $1.01 billion costs-to-achieve.



Adjusted profit before tax was $5.59 billion, compared to $5.24 billion a year ago.



Revenue of $12.79 billion grew 2% from $12.53 billion last year.



Net interest income, meanwhile, declined to $7.19 billion from prior year's $8.03 billion. Net operating income before loan impairment charges and other credit risk provisions declined to $9.51 billion from $15.09 billion a year ago.



The company reported 4% fall in costs reflecting the effect of transformational cost saving programmes. Annualised savings were $2.8 billion. The bank said it is fully on track to achieve cost savings target of $4.5 billion to $5.0 billion. The company said its 2017 exit rate would equal 2014 operating expenses.



