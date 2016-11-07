

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The U.K. private sector growth picked up in the three months to October, the latest growth indicator from the Confederation of British Industry showed Sunday.



The growth indicator rose to +8 percent from +3 percent in three months to September.



Output continued to grow at a robust pace in manufacturing and distribution, while it remained flat in consumer services. Meanwhile, business and professional services logged only a marginal growth.



A balance of +13 percent expect further increase in activity in the next three months, with predictions of healthy growth across all sectors.



'Although growth will be robust for the remainder of this year, we expect uncertainty around the UK's relationship with the EU to dampen business investment in 2017, along with a rise in inflation which will knock household spending,' Rain Newton-Smith, CBI chief economist, said.



