Skanska (STO:SKAB) has signed a USD 42M, about SEK 355M, contract with James Madison University to construct its new dining hall in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Skanska USA Building will include the full value of USD 42M, about SEK 355M, in its fourth quarter order bookings.

The new dining hall will be located in the center of campus. With about 10,000 square meters, it will seat 1,500 students and faculty. This building is targeted for LEED® Silver certification.

Skanska began construction in May 2016. The project is slated for completion in summer 2018.

Skanska USA is one of the leading development and construction companies in the country, consisting of four business units: Skanska USA Building, which specializes in building construction; Skanska USA Civil, specialized in civil infrastructure; Skanska Infrastructure Development, which develops public-private partnerships; and Skanska USA Commercial Development, which develops commercial projects in select U.S. markets. Headquartered in New York, Skanska USA has more than 10,000 employees and its 2015 revenues were SEK 54.5 billion.

Skanska is one of the world's leading construction and project development companies, focused on selected home markets in the Nordic region, other European countries and North America. Supported by global trends in urbanization and demographics, and by being at the forefront in sustainability, Skanska offers competitive solutions for both simple and the most complex assignments, helping to build a sustainable future for customers and communities. The Group currently has 43,100 employees in selected home markets in Europe and North America. Skanska's sales in 2015 totaled SEK 155 billion.

