

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Monday, after Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey turned the U.S. presidential race upside down by telling Congress that a review of new evidence didn't uncover any wrongdoing by Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.



The U.S. Labor Department said Friday that the number of jobs added in October was lower than expected, though figures for previous months were revised higher. Also, the jobless rate ticked down to 4.9 percent from 5.0 percent in September. That keeps a possible rate hike in play for next month.



Last Friday, the U.S. dollar showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the U.S. dollar fell against the euro, the pound and the Swiss franc, it held steady against the yen.



In the Asian trading, the U.S. dollar rose to a 4-day high of 1.2423 against the pound, from Friday's closing value of 1.2515. The greenback is likely to find resistance around the 1.20 region.



Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the greenback advanced to 6-day highs of 0.9773 and 104.58 from last week's closing quotes of 0.9679 and 103.09, respectively. If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.99 against the franc and 105.00 against the yen.



The greenback climbed to 1.1067 against the euro, from an early low of 1.1110. This may be compared to an early 5-day high of 1.1054. The greenback is likely to find resistance around the 1.09 region.



Against the Canadian dollar, the greenback edged up to 1.3395 from an early near 2-week low of 1.3336. The greenback may test resistance around the 1.35 region.



Looking ahead, Swiss CPI data for October, U.K. Halifax house price index for October, Eurozone Sentix investor confidence index for November and Eurozone retail sales data for September are slated for release, later in the day.



At 4:15 am ET, European Central Bank Vice President Vitor Constancio is expected to speak at the EU Commission's public hearing on the macro-prudential framework, in Brussels.



In the New York session, U.S. labor market conditions index for October and consumer credit for September are set to be published.



At 11:00 am ET, European Central Bank board member Sabine Lautenschlager is expected to speak at the Bundesbank Regional Office Bavaria Banks and Corporate Evening, in Munich.



