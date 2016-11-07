

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Company (F) reported that Ford and its joint ventures sold 107,618 vehicles in October in china, up 14 percent from last year. Year-to-date sales for Ford, Changan Ford and Jiangling Motor Corporation total 966,000 vehicles, up 10 percent.



Monthly sales for CAF, Ford's passenger car joint venture, totaled 82,368 vehicles, up 10 percent compared to October 2015. Year-to-date, CAF has sold 745,650 vehicles, up 14 percent compared to last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX