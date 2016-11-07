

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Publishing firm Informa plc (INFMF, INF.L), in its nine-month trading update on Monday, said it continues to make both operational and financial progress and remains on track for full year expectations.



The company noted that the continued strength in North America and Asia was balanced by ongoing weakness in Brazil, and some signs in Europe of an impact from the uncertainty created by Brexit in our delegate-based businesses.



The company said it remains focused on the Disciplined Delivery of the 2014-2017 Growth Acceleration Plan or GAP, its strategy to improve levels of operational fitness across the Group and return all businesses to growth.



The company also said year-end performance remains on track on revenue, operating profit, earnings, cash flow and dividend growth.



Stephen Carter, Group Chief Executive, said, 'Informa continues to make both operational and financial progress through 2016, and remains on track to deliver another year of growth in Revenue, Profits and Earnings.'



Further, the company said it has formally announced the planned retirement in 2017 of Roger Horton after over a decade as Divisional Chief Executive. The search for a successor is already underway.



