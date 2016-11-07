

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company (0H6X.L, TLSNY.PK) announced it has acquired Norwegian Phonero at an enterprise value of NOK 2.30 billion on a cash and debt free basis. Telia expects to realize annual cost synergies of approximately NOK 400 million from the acquisition. The deal will increase Telia's market share in the mobile enterprise segment from approximately 13 percent to 27 percent.



Phonero offers telecommunication services to small and medium sized corporate customers as well as public companies in Norway. Phonero's customer base comprises 25,000 invoiced enterprises with approximately 250,000 mobile subscriptions. During the twelve-month period ending June 30, 2016, Phonero reported net sales of NOK 1.10 billion and an adjusted EBITDA of NOK 217 million.



