

OSLO (dpa-AFX) - Norway's industrial production declined markedly for the second straight month in September, figures from Statistics Norway showed Monday.



Industrial production plunged a calendar-adjusted 12.4 percent year-over-year in September, much faster than the 6.4 percent fall in August. In July, production had risen 0.5 percent.



Manufacturing production contracted 5.6 percent on year, while mining and quarrying output grew by 8.4 percent. Output of extraction and related services alone tumbled by 18.2 percent.



Month-on-month, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 5.6 percent from August, when it slid by 4.9 percent. Meanwhile, manufacturing output registered an increase of 2.2 percent.



