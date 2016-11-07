In the Annual Report 2015, Spar Nord announced a share buyback programme of DKK 150 million. The buy-back was initiated on 15 February 2016 and will be completed no later than 31 December 2016.



The purpose of buying back shares is to reduce the share capital of Spar Nord, and the programme is executed under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation")



In week 44 of 2016, the following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of shares VWAP Gross value (DKK) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Accumulated from last announcement 2,096,000 117,844,777 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 31 October 2016 8,000 67,90 543,200 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 1 November 2016 7,000 67,29 471,030 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 2 November 2016 15,000 68,29 1,024,350 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 3 November 2016 14,000 69,14 967,960 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 4 November 2016 13,000 69,36 901,680 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total - week 44 57,000 3,908,220 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Total - accumulated 2,153,000 121,752,997 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Following the above transactions, Spar Nord holds a total of 2,194,962own shares, equal to 1.75 per cent of the Bank's share capital.



