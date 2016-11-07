Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-07 08:30 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Date Event Shortname Issuer Market ================================================================================ 7.11.2016 Government LTGCB0N019D, Lietuvos Respublikos VLN securities LTGNB0N019D Vyriausybe auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.11.2016 Coupon payment PRXBFLOT18AB Reverta RIG date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.11.2016 Interim report, NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN 9 months Northern Horizon Capital -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.11.2016 Securities VSSLPA Valmieras stikla škiedra RIG auction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.11.2016 Securities GRDLPA Latvian Privatization RIG auction Agency -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 8.11.2016 Sales figures KNF1L Klaipedos nafta VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 9.11.2016 Interim report, SAF1R SAF Tehnika RIG 3 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2016 Interim report, TAL1T Tallink Grupp TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2016 Dividend ex-date LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2016 Extraordinary INR1L INVL Baltic Real Estate VLN General Meeting -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2016 Sales figures VLP1L Vilkyškiu pienine VLN -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2016 Interim report, NCN1T Nordecon TLN 9 months -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 10.11.2016 Nominal value RRR1R VEF Radiotehnika RRR RIG change -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2016 Dividend record LNA1L Linas Agro Group VLN date -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 11.11.2016 Annual General NHCBHFFT Baltic Horizon Fund / TLN Meeting Northern Horizon Capital --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For more information please visit full investor calendar: http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/market/?pg=calendar&lang=en



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.