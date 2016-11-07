H&M to open in Georgia during 2017.

H M Hennes Mauritz AB, H&M (STO:HMB), the international fashion brand known for offering fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way, has signed for the first store openings in Georgia during 2017. More information will follow in due course. In 2017, H&M will also open in Colombia, Iceland and Kazakhstan.Â

H M Hennes Mauritz AB (publ) was founded in Sweden in 1947 and is quoted on Nasdaq Stockholm. H&M's business idea is to offer fashion and quality at the best price in a sustainable way. In addition to H&M, the group includes the brands Other Stories, Cheap Monday, COS, Monki and Weekday as well as H&M Home. The H&M Group has more than 4,200 stores in 64 markets including franchise markets. In 2015, sales including VAT were SEK 210 billion and the number of employees is more than 148,000. For further information, visit hm.comÂ (http://www.hm.com).

