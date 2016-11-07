sprite-preloader
Montag, 07.11.2016 BÃ¶rsentÃ¤glich Ã¼ber 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

25,754 Euro		+0,281
+1,10 %
WKN: 872318 ISIN: SE0000106270 Ticker-Symbol: HMSB 
Aktie:
Branche
Handel
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,609
25,952
08:57
25,62
25,688
08:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
H&M HENNES & MAURITZ AB25,754+1,10 %