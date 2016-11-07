

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Dignity plc (DTY.L), a provider of funeral related services, Monday posted 1 percent increase in revenue for the 39-week period, but 2.9 decline in underlying operating profit, and said its year-to-date results are slightly ahead of its expectations.



For the 39 week period, revenue edged up 1% to 229.3 million pounds, while underlying operating profit was down nearly 3 percent to 75.8 million pounds.



The Group said its results for the year to date are slightly ahead of the Board's expectations, driven by the higher number of deaths in the second and third quarters of the year.



Looking ahead to the full year 2016, the Group said it expects underlying operating profits to be slightly ahead of current market expectations, and that its expectations for 2017 and beyond remain positive and unchanged.



