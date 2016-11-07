

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hiscox Ltd (HSX.L), the international specialist insurer, reported that its gross written premiums grew by 14.3% in local currency to 1858.2 million pounds in the first nine months of the year to 30 September 2016, with a strong performance across all segments. In reported currency gross written premiums grew by 20.9%, helped by material foreign exchange gains.



Bronek Masojada, Hiscox CEO, stated: 'It has been a good quarter for the Group, albeit flattered by foreign exchange gains. Our retail businesses continue to grow well, benefitting from long term investment in infrastructure and brand. However, margins are evaporating in some areas of the London Market, and we are adjusting our underwriting accordingly.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX