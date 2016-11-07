

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's visible trade deficit narrowed from a year ago in September to its lowest level in more than a year, with both exports and imports falling at the same pace, preliminary data from Finland Customs showed Monday.



The merchandise trade deficit declined to EUR 70 million from EUR 93 million a year ago. That was the smallest deficit since October last year.



Both exports and imports declined 1 percent each from the same month last year.



The trade deficit for the January to September period was EUR 1.835 billion. Exports fell 5 percent, while imports were unchanged.



