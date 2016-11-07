07.11.2016 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB Research (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) Polytec confirmed at BUY, TP EUR 12 - Sound business, cheap valuation, high yield - We confirm the BUY recommendation and, following average EPS upgrades of 15% throughout 2018e, increase the target price to EUR 12.0 from EUR 10.5- Polytecs substantial earnings beat in 3Q joins the series of better than expected quarterly results, underscoring that the company is able to deliver higher margins than historically- Polytec has delivered an impressive turnaround of the Ebensee plant from an earnings burden into a...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...