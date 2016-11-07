

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's retail sales growth eased for the sixth consecutive month in September, preliminary figures from the National Institute of Statistics showed Monday.



Retail sales, excluding automobile trade advanced a seasonally and working-day-adjusted 11.1 percent year-over-year in September, slower than August's 13.2 percent spike. Sales have been rising since April 2015.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco products climbed 7.5 percent annually in September and those of non-food products grew by 10.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales edged up 0.1 percent from August, when it increased by 0.2 percent. It was the second consecutive monthly rise.



