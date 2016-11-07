The following information is based on a press release from Tobii AB (Tobii) published on November 7, 2016 and may be subject to change.



The board of Tobii has proposed that the Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), scheduled for November 30, 2016, approves a rights issue for existing shareholders. The conditions are yet to be determined. The scheduled Ex-date is December 1, 2016. Provided that the EGM approves the rights issue, NASDAQ Derivatives Markets will carry out a re-calculation of options, forwards and futures in Tobii (TOBII).



For further information please see the attached file.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603239