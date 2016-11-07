The share capital of Cemat A/S has been increased. The admittance to trading and official listing will take effect as per 8 November 2016 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010271584 ------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Cemat ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 528,114,157 shares (DKK 10,562,283.14) ------------------------------------------------------------- Change: 16,049,911 shares (DKK 320,998.22) ------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 544,164,068 shares (DKK 10,883,281.36) ------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription prices: DKK 0.281 ------------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 0.02 ------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: CEMAT ------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3485 -------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=603245