ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, November 7
|Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 4 November 2016 were:-
|Excluding current year Revenue = 1,148.33p
|Including ALL Revenue = 1,172.95p
|ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.3% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 2.5%. There are currently 94,548,292 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
|Contact:
|David Holland
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|7 November 2016