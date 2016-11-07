

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - German shares are rallying in early trade Monday, as a rebound in oil prices and fresh hopes that Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will win the U.S. election helped investors shrug off sluggish factory orders data.



Clinton's likelihood of winning increased slightly after FBI director James Comey told Congress that a review of new evidence didn't uncover any wrongdoing by her.



The benchmark DAX is currently up 149 points or 1.45 percent at 10,408 in opening deals after declining 0.7 percent on Friday.



Banks are rallying, with Commerzbank up 2.3 percent and Deutsche Bank rising 2.5 percent.



Drug maker Merck KgaA is climbing 1.5 percent after it entered into a collaboration agreement with Japan's Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd that allows each party to use the other party's OLED material-related patents in certain areas.



Bayer is gaining 0.7 percent after saying it had applied for extended marketing authorization of its oral multi-kinase inhibitor Regorafenib in the U.S., Japan and Europe.



MorphoSys shares are up half a percent. The biotechnology firm confirmed its 2016 guidance for Group revenues after reporting a consolidated loss of 31.6 million euros in the first nine months of the year.



Volkswagen shares are marginally lower as German prosecutors widened an inquiry into the company's emissions scandal to include its Chairman.



In economic releases, figures from Destatis showed that German factory orders contracted unexpectedly in September largely due to a fall in domestic demand. Factory orders fell 0.6 percent from August, when it grew by revised 0.9 percent.



