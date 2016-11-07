I-New Wins Glotel Awards in the Services to Telecoms Category

MATTERSBURG, Austria, November 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

After three victories in a row at the Global MVNOs Industry Awards, I-New now also won the Global Telecoms Awards 2016 in the category Services to Telecoms

The high-quality and coveted Global Telecoms Awards mark the highest level of innovation and excellence in the global communications industry. Winning a Global Telecoms Award proves the value of a company's investment and proves the skills in driving returns on those investments through the endorsement of credible experts.

I-New Unified Mobile Solutions already had been extremely successful at the Global MVNOs Industry Awards by winning the awards 3 times in a row between 2014 and 2016. The success of winning the Services to Telecoms category at the 2016 Global Telecoms Awards (Glotel Awards) is extremely important for the company and proves its excellent business service capabilities beyond the MVNx universe. The category was open for companies that provide business services to the telecoms sector beyond core technological competencies and rates the evidence of value-adding services and examples of where the use of such services has materially empowered operator clients.

I-New CEO Peter Nussbaumer: "Winning at the 2016 Global Telecoms Awards truly means a lot for us as it goes beyond the MVNx ecosystems and includes the whole telco sector. Shining out brightly as a small company out of the Glotel Award's ocean full of big whales and sharks is something we really can be very proud of. Especially winning in the "Services to Telecoms" category is important for I-New as it shows the compelling power of our complete BSS/OSS system which helps to bring established Mobile Network Operators into a competitive position by lowering costs and marketing of innovation at a next generation level."

