Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
07.11.2016 | 10:37
PR Newswire

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund - Reissue: Monthly Factsheet

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, THE REPUBLIC OF IRELAND OR SOUTH AFRICA OR TO U.S. PERSONS

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd.
(the "Company")
(a closed-ended investment scheme incorporated with limited liability
under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 56535)

Monthly Factsheet
7 November 2016

Weiss Korea Opportunity Fund Ltd. has today published its monthly factsheet to the end of October 2016. Please follow the link below to access the fact sheet, which will also be available to download from the Company's website:

http://content.prnewswire.com/documents/PRNUK-0711160933-353B_2016-10_Fact_Sheet_-_Revised_CC.pdf

For further information, please contact:

N+1 Singer
James Maxwell / Gillian Martin - Nominated Adviser
+44 (0) 207 496 3000
James Waterlow - Sales
James.Waterlow@n1singer.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Samuel Walden
+44 (0) 1481 745323
Website: www.weisskoreaopportunityfund.com


© 2016 PR Newswire