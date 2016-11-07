EFECTIV Nutrition Introduces New 'On-The-Go' Protein Range

CHESTERTON, England, November 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Rapidly emerging active nutrition brand EFECTIV Nutrition brand today announced the release of the first products from its 'On-The-Go' range of convenient ready to eat protein products. These include Protein Chips and Pro&Oats porridge with protein.

Kelly Wilson, EFECTIV brand manager said "We are very excited to launch the new 'On-The-Go range of products and feel it will increase the overall visibility of the brand in retailers across Europe. The education and acceptance of the benefits of protein is increasing, but consumers still want something that tastes good and is convenient and that is certainly what EFECTIV does best."

"This is just the first two products in what will be an extensive line of ready to eat protein products and increases the opportunities for the brand to extend its footprint in new channels such as grocery, pharmacy and convenience stores across the E.U."

'Protein Chips' are tasty little baked chips with protein for your muscles and the finest seasonings for your taste buds. Each 40g bag contains 20gms protein and is available in four delicious flavours including Grilled Chicken, Sea Salt & Pepper, Cheese & Jalapeno and Sour Cream & Onion

'Instant Pro&Oats'. Its simple, it's porridge with protein! There is 22gm of deliciously tasty whey protein mixed with wholegrain oats in a ready to mix pot. Just add hot water and you are ready to take on your busy day. Ideal for breakfast or protein based snack. Available in Blueberry, Apple & Cinnamon, Chocolate & Maple flavours.

EFECTIV Nutrition products are available nationwide and across the E.U from leading retailers of nutritional supplements, protein snacks and drinks as well as gyms & online. For more information on EFECTIV and its range of sports nutrition or On-The-Go products, please visit http://www.efectivnutrition.com

About EFECTIV Nutrition

EFECTIV Sports Nutrition was founded in 2013, as part of Allegro nutrition a division of Total Produce, one of the world's largest fresh produce distributors. EFECTIV NUTRITION has quickly become one of Europe's fastest growing Active nutrition brands and is now available in over 21 countries. Offering a wide range of sports nutrition and on-the-go protein snacks and foods. EFECTIV are passionate about delivering better products at better value to improve your performance and physique. Learn more at http://www.efectivnutrition.com

