

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4:30 am ET Monday, Sentix releases euro area investor confidence survey results for November. The sentiment index is seen rising to 8.9 points in November from 8.5 in October.



Ahead of the data, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the pound, it fell against the U.S. dollar. Against the Swiss franc and the yen, the euro held steady.



As of 4:25 am ET, the euro was trading at 0.8915 against the pound, 1.0816 against the Swiss franc, 1.1051 against the U.S. dollar and 115.59 against the yen.



