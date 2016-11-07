

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's construction sector expanded at the fastest pace in six months in October, driven by solid growth in housing and commercial activity, survey figures from IHS Markit showed Monday.



The construction Purchasing Managers' Index, or PMI, rose to 52.9 in October from 52.4 in the previous month. Any reading above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.



Among categories, residential building activity grew at the sharpest rate since May. Commercial building output also increased at an accelerated pace in October. At the same time, civil engineering output dropped for the first time in three months.



New business received by German building firms declined for the first time in three months in October. Moreover, the rate of fall was the steepest in just over a year. However, firms raised their workforce numbers further.



On the price front, input price inflation accelerated in October and was in line with the average over this period.



