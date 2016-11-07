

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares are rising sharply on Monday, as higher oil prices and fresh hopes that Democrat presidential candidate Hillary Clinton will win the U.S. election helped investors shrug off sluggish factory orders data out of Germany.



Clinton's likelihood of winning increased slightly after FBI director James Comey told Congress that a review of new evidence didn't uncover any wrongdoing by her.



Figures from Destatis showed that German factory orders contracted unexpectedly in September largely due to a fall in domestic demand. Factory orders fell 0.6 percent from August, when it grew by revised 0.9 percent.



The benchmark CAC 40 is currently up 77 points or 1.76 percent at 4,454 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Bank shares are rallying after HSBC Holdings Plc reported better-than-expected third-quarter profit. Credit Agricole, BNP Paribas and Societe Generale Group are up 2-3 percent.



Renault shares are up 2.5 percent on news that the car maker plans to open a manufacturing plant in Pakistan by 2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX