

TEANECK (dpa-AFX) - Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), a provider of information technology, consulting, and business process services, reported that its third quarter 2016 GAAP net income rose to $444.4 million, or $0.73 per share, from $397.2 million, or $0.65 per share, in the third quarter of 2015.



Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.86 compared to $0.76 in the third quarter of 2015. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



'Third quarter revenue was within, and non-GAAP EPS was slightly above, our guided range, indicating that we continue to execute well on our stated strategy,' said Karen McLoughlin, Chief Financial Officer. 'Our solid performance was also reflected in another strong quarter of cash flow generation as cash and investments, net of debt increased by $390 million.'



Revenue for the third quarter of 2016 was $3.45 billion, up 8.4% from $3.19 billion in the third quarter of 2015. Wall Street expected revenues of $3.45 billion for the quarter.



Fourth quarter 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $0.85 to $0.88. Fourth quarter 2016 revenue is expected to be in the range of $3.45 billion to $3.51 billion. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.86 per share and revenues of $3.52 billion for the fourth-quarter.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2016, the company now expects non-GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $3.38 to $3.41, and revenue of $13.47 billion to $13.53 billion. The company said in August that it expected adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of $3.32 to $3.44, revenue is of $13.47 billion to $13.60 billion. Wall Street currently is looking for fiscal year 2016 earnings of $3.37 per share on annual revenues of $13.55 billion.



