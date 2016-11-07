sprite-preloader
07.11.2016
BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 2

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 4 November 2016 were:

162.91c  Capital only USD (cents)
129.82p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
167.01c  Including current year income USD (cents)
133.09p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       The unaudited NAV above has been calculated on the basis of
164,333,108 Ordinary Shares in issue.

