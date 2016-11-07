

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Trading in the U.S. index futures suggest that Wall Street stocks may open Monday's session higher, as FBI has cleared criminal charges against Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in its private e-mail probe. The decision, just two days before the elections, has slightly improved the prospects of Clinton. The market is anxiously waiting for the outcome of elections on tomorrow. Asian stocks closed higher, while European shares are advancing.



As of 6:15 am ET, the Dow futures are surging 233 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 29 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are advancing 75.25 points.



U.S. Stocks closed lower on Friday. Nasdaq Composite Index dropped 12.04 points, or 0.24 percent. The S&P 500 fell 3.39 points, or 0.16 percent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 40.54 points, or 0.23 percent.



On the economic front, Gallup U.S. consumer spending measure for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index recorded $91.



The Federal Reserve's Labor market conditions Index for October is expected to be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the index indicated a decline of 2.2.



The TD Ameritrade investor movement index for October is scheduled to be released at 12.30 pm ET. Last month it recorded 5.49.



The Federal Reserve's Consumer credit index for September will be revealed at 3.00 pm ET. The economists calls for a consensus of $18.7 billion.



Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will give the opening remarks at a conference in Chicago at 2.45 pm ET.



Ford Motor Co. (F) reported 14 percent increase in its sales for Ford and its joint ventures to 107,618 vehicles in October in China, up 14 percent from last year. Year-to-date sales for Ford, Changan Ford and Jiangling Motor Corporation total 966,000 vehicles, up 10 percent.



Monthly sales for CAF, Ford's passenger car joint venture, totaled 82,368 vehicles, up 10 percent compared to October 2015. Year-to-date, CAF has sold 745,650 vehicles, up 14 percent compared to last year.



Danaher Corp. (DHR) announced the completion of its acquisition of Cepheid (CPHD) and it would become an indirect wholly owned subsidiary. Cepheid's common stock will cease to be traded on the Nasdaq Stock Market.



Amgen (AMGN) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application for the expanded use of Enbrel, systemic therapy to treat pediatric patients with chronic moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.



Asian stocks rose across the board on Monday. China's Shanghai Composite index inched up 8.016 points or 0.26 percent to 3,133.33.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 117.90 points or 0.52 percent at 22,801.40.



Japanese shares climbed on a weaker yen. The Nikkei average jumped 271.85 points or 1.61 percent to 17,177.21 while the broader Topix index closed 1.17 percent higher at 1,362.80.



Australian shares rallied as worries over the U.S. presidential election eased. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 70 points or 1.35 percent to 5,250.80 while the broader All Ordinaries index closed up 67.80 points or 1.29 percent at 5,330.90.



European shares are trading mostly up. Among the major indexes in the region, the CAC 40 Index of France is climbing 84.33 points or 1.93 percent, the German DAX is advancing 170.66 points or 1.67 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is inching up 89.07 points 1.33 percent and the Swiss Market Index is up 128.02 points or 1.69 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is climbing 1.74 percent.



