Company announcement No 60/2016- 7 November 2016



On 2 March 2016, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 10/2016 of 1 March 2016. The programme is carried out on the same terms, but from 3 July 2016 under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and delegated legislation under MAR. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 2 March 2016 to 28 February 2017. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 450 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value, shares price DKK -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 1,011,437 304.09 307,563,283.71 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 31 October 2016 3,929 317.23 1,246,409.64 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 November 2016 7,728 313.64 2,423,834.65 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2 November 2016 7,608 308.79 2,349,239.32 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 3 November 2016 6,245 307.97 1,923,270.15 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 4 November 2016 9,249 304.42 2,815,561.16 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 1,046,196 304.27 318,321,598.63 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,358,037 shares, corresponding to 2.5% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 54,100,000, including treasury shares.



