AMERSFOORT, The Netherlands, 2016-11-07 12:45 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Technische Unie, a Dutch subsidiary of Sonepar, a world-wide leading distributor of electrical products and related services, is using Descartes Route Planner™ and Descartes Mobile™ to optimize, monitor and improve delivery operations.



"One of our key objectives is to provide excellent service to our customers by delivering accurate orders on time," said Henk Tol, Manager Distribution at Technische Unie/Sonepar Netherlands. "Descartes' integrated routing and mobile solution is helping us meet our customer service commitments while making our fleet, drivers, and dispatchers more productive."



The integrated Descartes Route Planner and Descartes Mobile solution supports the full, closed-loop logistics management process of route planning, route execution, and performance tracking. It enables customers, like Sonepar, to improve fleet utilization while meeting customer service objectives. Using the solution, companies can continuously improve the responsiveness and productivity of distribution operations by creating optimal delivery routes, monitoring planned versus actual delivery performance and better managing delivery exceptions. In addition, Descartes Mobile allows distributors to collect proof-of-delivery information electronically, improving the quality and timeliness of logistics and commercial data capture.



"We're excited to help Sonepar deliver on its promise of excellent service to customers in the Netherlands, and at the same time, achieve significant operational productivity improvements," said Paul Simon Thomas, Senior Vice President of Sales for Europe the Middle East and Africa at Descartes. "We're pleased that our innovative, market-leading routing planning and mobile solutions continue to make our customers' fleets and mobile field workers more efficient."



About Sonepar Sonepar is an independent French family-owned company with global market leadership in business-to-business distribution of electrical products and related services. Founded in 1969, Sonepar has a workforce of 40,000 in 41 countries through 2,600 branches. Learn more at www.sonepar.com.



About Descartes Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, cloud-based solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com.



