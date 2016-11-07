Crawford & Company: Crawford & Company® Board Declares Quarterly Dividends



Crawford & Company® Board Declares Quarterly Dividends

ATLANTA (November 7, 2016) On November 2, 2016, at its regular quarterly meeting, the Board of Directors of Crawford & Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share on the Class A Common Stock and $0.05 per share on the Class B Common Stock, payable on December 7, 2016, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 22, 2016. The Company's two classes of stock are substantially identical, except with respect to voting rights and the Company's ability to pay greater cash dividends on the non-voting Class A Common Stock than on the voting Class B Common Stock, subject to certain limitations. In addition, with respect to mergers or similar transactions, holders of Class A Common Stock must receive the same type and amount of consideration as holders of Class B Common Stock, unless different consideration is approved by the holders of 75% of the Class A Common Stock, voting as a class.

About Crawford®

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Crawford & Company® (www.crawfordandcompany.com (http://www.crawfordandcompany.com)) is one of the world's largest independent providers of claims management solutions to the risk management and insurance industry as well as self-insured entities, with an expansive global network serving clients in more than 70 countries. The Crawford Solution® offers comprehensive, integrated claims services, business process outsourcing and consulting services for major product lines including property and casualty claims management, workers compensation claims and medical management, and legal settlement administration. The Company's shares are traded on the NYSE under the symbols CRD-A and CRD-B.

