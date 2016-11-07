

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported it flew 10.5 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in October 2016, an increase of 5.2 percent from 10.0 billion RPMs flown in October 2015. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 5.4 percent to 12.2 billion in October 2016, compared with October 2015 ASMs of 11.6 billion. October load factor was 85.7 percent, compared with 85.9 percent in October 2015.



The company continues to expect its fourth-quarter operating revenue per ASM (RASM) to decline in the 4.0 to 5.0 percent range, as compared with fourth quarter 2015.



