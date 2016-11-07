FORM Holdings Corp.: GROUP MOBILE AND RUGGON ANNOUNCE U.S. MARKET PARTNERSHIP



Group Mobile Partners with RuggON to be Strategic Premier US Distributor and Solutions Provider for Best-in-Class Rugged Tablet Portfolio

Chandler, AZ - November 7, 2016 - Group Mobile (http://www.groupmobile.com/aboutus.asp), a rapidly expanding and growing premiere provider of innovative, full service mobile technology solutions today announced a new strategic distribution and service partnership with RuggON, a leader in the design and manufacturing of ruggedized computing products. This strategic performance based first rights partnership agreement enables Group Mobile to act as both the distribution, service and solutions provider of RuggON's extensive tablet line to the United States.

RuggON is a recognized leader in engineering best-in-class, rugged mobile technology built for a variety of industries including public safety, logistics and field service. RuggON manufactures and delivers exceptional products, with optimal screen clarity, advanced fingerprint reading, encryption options and a snap-on MRZ + MSR reader that can read up to three lines of MRZ data. Through this partnership, Group Mobile is expanding its rugged technology portfolio to meet the growing demand for rugged tablets across all vertical industries.

"RuggON, as a CORE OEM/ODM manufacturer, offers state of the art, cutting edge rugged tablet products. We are excited to launch the RuggOn product platforms in the US market coupled with Group Mobile's premier service offerings. This year we've seen tremendous growth in the demand for rugged tablets and expect this growth to accelerate as Group Mobile and RuggON help businesses leverage the many benefits of a true mobile technology supported with end to end lifecycle support solutions," said Darin White, President of Group Mobile.

"RuggON and Group Mobile share the same vision: 100% dedication to providing exceptional value to customers and building long lasting and trusted relationships. We are excited to partner with Group Mobile as they will broaden our access to the U.S. market, as well as provide support and top tier service to our customers. We expect that the Group Mobile's infrastructure of industry experienced sales teams, services and proven years of SEO/SEM web based demand messaging expertise will bring swift results to US market development" said Sean Lee, Executive Director at RuggON.

Group Mobile is a wholly owned subsidiary of FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH).

About RuggON

RuggON stands alone as the only rugged tablet provider focused on Rugged Mobile. Founded with the mission to improve productivity of ruggedized tablets for demanding professionals working in extreme environments, RuggON's engineering & design team has over a decade of rugged experience. RuggON's focus means better products for its customers and its dedicated engineers deliver intuitive and user-friendly designs by listening to the needs of users.

About Group Mobile

Group Mobile, a wholly owned subsidiary of Form Holdings, headquartered in Phoenix, AZ, serves

customers world-wide. Group Mobile is a rapidly expanding and growing and innovative full end-to-end solution provider of rugged mobile hardware, lifecycle services, system integration, hardware

service support, pre-and post-deployment, break-fix, warranty repair, customer support helpdesk and

more - all constructed to solve pressing problems and ensure our customers are receiving

exceptional value, return on investment and a trusted long-lasting partnership. Group Mobile has

mastered the true challenges of mobility through understanding the key elements required for a

successful mobile deployment - hardware, connectivity, data and customer back-end network

infrastructures.

About FORM Holdings Corp.

FORM Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: FH) is a publicly held diversified holding company that specializes in identifying, investing in and developing companies with superior growth potential. FORM's current holdings include Group Mobile, FLI Charge, Infomedia and intellectual property assets. Group Mobile is a provider of rugged, mobile and field-use computing products, serving customers worldwide. FLI Charge designs, develops, licenses, manufactures and markets wireless conductive power and charging solutions. Infomedia is a leading provider of customer relationship management and monetization technologies to mobile carriers and device manufacturers. FORM Holdings' intellectual property division is engaged in the development and monetization of intellectual property. To learn more about Form Holdings Corp., visit: www.FormHoldings.com (http://www.FormHoldings.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Statements in this press release regarding the proposed merger between FORM and XpresSpa; the expected timetable for completing the transaction; the potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders and XpresSpa's equity holders; the potential of FORM's business after completion of the merger; XpresSpa's projected revenue, the ability to raise capital to fund operations and business plan; the continued listing of FORM's securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; market acceptance of FORM products; the collective ability to protect intellectual property rights; competition from other providers and products; FORM's management and board of directors after completion of the Merger; and any other statements about FORM's or XpresSpa's management teams' future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the risk that FORM and XpresSpa may not be able to complete the proposed transaction; the inability to realize the potential value created by the proposed merger for FORM's stockholders; FORM's inability to maintain the listing of its securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market after completion of the merger; the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; FORM's inability to monetize and recoup FORM's investment with respect to assets and other businesses that that were acquired or will be acquired in the future; general economic conditions and level of information technology and consumer electronics spending; unexpected trends in the mobile phone and telecom computing industries; the potential loss of one or more of FORM's significant Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") suppliers, the potential lack of market acceptance of FORM's products; market acceptance, quality, pricing, availability and useful life of FORM's products and services, as well as the mix of FORM's products and services sold; potential competition from other providers and products; FORM's inability to license and monetize FORM's patents, including the outcome of litigation; FORM's inability to develop and introduce new products and/or develop new intellectual property; FORM's inability to protect FORM's intellectual property rights; new legislation, regulations or court rulings related to enforcing patents, that could harm FORM's business and operating results; FORM's inability to retain key members of its management team; and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2015 filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Investors and stockholders are also urged to read the risk factors set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus carefully when they are available. FORM expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Important Additional Information Filed with the SEC

This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities of FORM, or XpresSpa or the solicitation of any vote or approval. In connection with the proposed transaction, FORM filed with the SEC a Registration Statement on Form S-4 containing a proxy statement/prospectus. The proxy statement/prospectus contains important information about FORM, XpresSpa, the transaction and related matters. FORM will mail or otherwise deliver the proxy statement/prospectus to its stockholders when it will be declared effective by the SEC. Investors and security holders of FORM and XpresSpa are urged to read carefully the proxy statement/prospectus relating to the proposed merger (including any amendments or supplements thereto) in its entirety because it contains important information about the proposed transaction.

Investors and security holders of FORM will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus for the proposed merger and other documents filed with the SEC by FORM through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov.

FORM and XpresSpa, and their respective directors and certain of their executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement between FORM and XpresSpa. Information regarding FORM's directors and executive officers is contained in FORM's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, which was filed with the SEC on March 10, 2016. Information regarding XpresSpa's directors and officers and a more complete description of the interests of XpresSpa's directors and officers in the proposed transaction is available in the proxy statement/prospectus that was filed by FORM with the SEC in connection with the proposed transaction.

Contacts

FORM Holdings

212-309-7549

info@FORMHoldings.com (mailto:info@FORMHoldings.com)

Group Mobile

480-705-6100

information@GroupMobile.com (mailto:information@GroupMobile.com%0d%0d)

RuggON

1-886-2-87971778

info@RuggON.com





This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: FORM Holdings Corp. via Globenewswire

