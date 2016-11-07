

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Monday morning as markets were soothed by news that the FBI has cleared Hillary Clinton yet again.



After taking another look at her email issue, the feds said they found nothing to charge her with any criminal wrongdoing.



Clinton, the candidate favored by Wall Street, is expected to edge protectionist Donald Trump in the U.S. election tomorrow.



Gold, which surged higher on its safe haven appeal last week as Trump narrowed the gap, is now in retreat.



The S&P 500 is poised to snap a 9-day losing skid.



December gold was down $16 at $1288 an ounce.



On the economic front, Gallup U.S. consumer spending measure for October will be released at 8.30 am ET. In the previous month, the index recorded $91.



The Federal Reserve's Labor market conditions Index for October is expected to be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the index indicated a decline of 2.2.



On Sunday, Donald Trump warned that if a company leaves Minnesota, fire their workers, and move to another country, and then ship their products back into the United States, his administration will make them pay a 35 percent tax.



