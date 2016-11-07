Cannabis Legalization Maybe Coming to More States

NEW YORK, November 7, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Cannabis legalization is a big deal this election. Legalization measures are on the Ballot in nine states, and if all the measures pass it will mean that nearly a quarter of Americans will be able to use marijuana for both medical and recreational purposes. Five of the nine states - California, Nevada, Arizona, Massachusetts and Maine will be voting specifically on legalization of cannabis recreationally. Canadian Zeolite Corp. (CNZ.V), Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.V), Canopy Growth Corp (CGC.TO), Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd (GLH.CN), Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (MGW.V)

According to ArcView Market Research which was reported by and New Frontier, the value of the legal marijuana industry is expected to reach $7 billion by the end of this year, assuming only California votes in favor of legalization. In comparison, the value of legal marijuana industry in 2015 just went over $1 billion, and was only about $351 million in 2014.

Canadian Zeolite Corp. (TSX-V: CNZ) is an environmentally friendly Green Tech business well suited to today's economic environment. The company explains the value of Zeolite, which is a naturally occurring mineral found in volcanic ash,and is unique notable in its crystalline structure perforated by microscopic pores. These pores allow zeolites to act as natural filters. As a result, Zeolites (microporous) are used across several industries for a variety of purposes, including water purification and radioactive waste containment.

The company announced and stated that it will begin shipping its natural zeolite to several medical marijuana growers in Canada and the United States. Currently, the Canadian Zeolite team is proceeding with developing zeoponics and zeoponic substrates specifically for use in the growing of medical marijuana. Zeoponics allows the plant to absorb the nutrients as it needs them, which improves the plant quality, produces higher yields and shortens production cycles. In addition, natural zeolite aids in control of mould and moisture issues in standard plant growing operations.

Canadian Zeolite Corp. CEO, Ray Paquette, said in a statement "with the explosive growth of the medical marijuana industry, Canadian Zeolite is well-positioned to become a leading supplier of natural zeolite to this expanding market as well as becoming an innovator of new products to compliment the growing process."

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX-V: ACB) is a licensed producer of medical marihuana pursuant to the Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations. It operates an approximately 55 thousand square foot expandable production facility in Alberta, Canada. Earlier this September the company announced that it has achieved a new milestone, reaching a number of 7,700 active registered patients, only about eight months after the Company first started operations. On November first Aurora Cannabis announced that it has completed a brokered private placement of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures of the company with a diverse group of investment dealers, which are being led by Canaccord Genuity Corp. The gross proceeds are estimated at $25 million.

Canopy Growth Corp.(CGC.TO) is a diversified cannabis company. Canopy Growth is engaged in the business of producing and selling legal marijuana in the Canadian medical market. OnNovember 1stthe company announced the acquisition of Vert Médical, aQuebec-based ACMPR applicant. In addition, Canopy Growth has announced territorial expansion with a new indoor growing facility and office located in Quebec. The lease and the right to acquire is for a 90 acres of land and a 7,000 square foot space.

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (GLH.CN) is a cannabis oil and solution provider in North America. The Company produces and distributes various types of products, such as cannabis flower and cannabis oils. In addition, Golden Leaf Holdings owns a dispensary through its subsidiary, Left Coast Connections. The company's recent financial report shows that revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2016 were significant increased, by 19%, over the comparable period of in 2015.

Maple Leaf Green World Inc. (TSX-V: MGW) is focused on eco-agriculture and renewable energy in the environmental industry. The Company is seeking opportunities to obtain a Marijuana for Medical Purposes Regulation (MMPR) License from Health Canada and medical marijuana business in the State of California, the United States. Earlier in September, the company announced that their California project started shipment of product from its initial harvest.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report from NYSEhttps://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

For "The Latest Buzz in Financial News", SIGN UP & Visit:http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates:https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram:https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds:https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for disseminating news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided onhttp://www.FinancialBuzz.com(the "Site") is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and pr marketing firm enters into service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site for advertising such companies. Financialbuzz.com expects to be compensated four thousand dollars for financial news dissemination and pr services canadian zeolite corp. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on this site along with other financial news pr media services. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on the Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use. Please visit:http://www.financialbuzz.com

For further information:

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com , +1-877-601-1879

Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com