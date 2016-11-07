

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices inched slightly higher Monday amid hopes the U.S. economy would continue to gradually improve if Hillary Clinton is elected president tomorrow.



After being cleared again by the FBI in her email scandal, Clinton is expected to edge protectionist Donald Trump.



Despite a stronger dollar, December crude oil was up 50 cents at $44.59 a barrel.



OPEC's chief insists Russia, the world's biggest energy producer, is 'on board' with the cartel's plan to limit crude oil production.



Markets remain skeptical, as a number of key producers say they should be exempt. Iran is arguing they should be free to pump oil after years of crippling sanctions.



Iran is set to sign an historic $6 billion deal with France's Total SA to help develop an offshore gas field, Marketwatch reports.



